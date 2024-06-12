Volusia, Flagler not spared from Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen: See what projects got axed

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, which announced Boeing will be moving into a building at its Daytona Beach research park. DeSantis said the state funded projects in 2023 and 2024, totaling more than $50 million to support the research park.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who visited Daytona Beach this week for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's landing of a Boeing engineering center at its research park, made a point in his speech about how closely he guards the state budget.

"We're very prudent about how we do this," DeSantis told an audience of movers and shakers in the Embry-Riddle student center. "When the Legislature funds things... I can line-item veto different items out of the budget. I think the record for vetoes was $800 million before I became governor. A couple of years ago, we did $3.3 billion in vetoes, that was 3% of the budget that we vetoed, saving money, putting money away, so we're very protective of taxpayer resources. And we have to look to see what is in the best interest of the state."

On Wednesday, the governor followed that up by announcing he signed the 2024-2025 budget totaling $116.5 billion, which his office said is a reduction in state spending from the prior year. While he didn't slice more than $3 billion, his redlines amounted to nearly $1 billion.

Cuts include children's museum, green jobs programs, dolphin conservation project

What was cut? Statewide, DeSantis eliminated funds for mental health services for certain police officers and firefighters statewide, the construction of a children's museum in St. Augustine, an indoor athletics competition in Gainesville, two green jobs initiatives, the 1619Fest Black History Month celebration in Orlando, a bottlenose dolphin conservation project for the Indian River Lagoon, a grant program for menstrual hygiene products, a statewide program to strengthen children and families of state corrections inmates, and a center to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Jacksonville.

In Volusia and Flagler counties, the cuts add up to nearly $50 million.

Yet some key local projects survived, including money for the construction of three segments of road that will allow Palm Coast to expand to the west, $26 million to support a joint hypersonics research initiative involving Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the University of Central Florida, and $5 million to enhance security at Bethune-Cookman University.

What did the governor veto in Volusia, Flagler?

Here are the redlined local projects:

Daytona State College, $1.3 million for a generator replacement.

Flagler Technical College, part of Flagler County schools, $1.6 million for a building expansion project.

Palm Coast, $6 million, construction of a YMCA at the city's town center.

Marineland, $150,000, study private land acquisition.

Bunnell, $2.3 million, water system projects including installation of a new well.

Bunnell, $2.25 million, water treatment plant and collections systems projects.

Daytona Beach Shores, $1.325 million, sewer force main improvement and replacement.

Deltona, $1 million, sanitary sewer collection system rehabilitation.

Flagler County, $10,131,988, septic to sewer conversions and water treatment expansion.

Holly Hill, $800,000, water main improvements.

Holly Hill, $1,837,851, wastewater improvements.

Oak Hill, $500,000, stormwater ditch cleanup.

Orange City, $500,000, construction of a new police department and incident command center.

Ormond Beach, $225,000, for stormwater improvements.

Ormond Beach, $1,451,875, for design, survey, geotech and permitting for a new police department and emergency operations center.

Palm Coast, $4 million, drainage improvements for the flood-prone area near the intersection of Colbert Lane and Blare Drive.

Palm Coast, $5 million, regional rapid infiltration basin expansion for wastewater treatment.

Palm Coast, $1 million, capacity expansion of Wastewater Treatment Facility #1.

South Daytona, $750,000, for sewer system rehabilitation pipelining.

Ormond Beach, $333,333, for the expansion of Central Park.

Orange City, $975,000, for a fire and rescue station.

Deltona, $25,000, for the design, engineering and permitting of a new fire station.

Ponce Inlet, $27,500, for a replacement backup power generator.

Bunnell, $3.5 million, to fix "deteriorated" city streets. A second line item for $1.5 million references the same project. Both were cut.

Bunnell, $500,000, for restoration of the historic city hall.

New Smyrna Beach, $250,000, for design, permitting and construction of an improvement project on Barracuda Boulevard.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ron DeSantis signs budget, spares Palm Coast's $80 million for roads