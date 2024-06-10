Volusia-Flagler forecast: Rain, rain, rain, and some relief from the extreme temperatures

Although the recent excessive heat wave continued on Monday in Volusia and Flagler counties, expected heavy rains by midweek are expected to result in lower temperatures at last, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Here’s the latest update:

NWS: Heavy rains could start Monday afternoon

On Monday, afternoon highs are expected to reach near record levels in the mid- to upper-90s, especially inland, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued for areas that include Volusia and Flagler.

This is expected to again yield heat index values between 100-107, especially in areas to the south that include Osceola and southern Brevard counties, the advisory states.

Mon 6/10 | Hot weather continues for one more day, before rain chances ramp up through the week. Scattered afternoon rain and lightning storms will bring gusty winds and heavy downpours today.



Rounds of lightning storms are expected across most of the area from Monday afternoon overnight into Tuesday, according to the forecast.

Stronger storms will be possible, capable of gusty winds of 50 mph, and locally damaging gusts to 60 mph can`t be ruled out. Other storm threats will be occasional to frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and torrential downpours, the advisory states.

Rounds of heavy showers and storms will be capable of locally high rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches, which could lead to minor nuisance flooding.

Sensitive fire weather conditions due to hot temperatures and drought conditions continue on Monday, but the risk is expected to decline through the week due to expected high rain chances.

Looking ahead: It's rain, rain, rain this week

Storm chances are expected to increase this week as greater moisture returns to the area, the NWS states. Storms may produce gusty winds, occasional to frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding, especially mid- to late-week.

Extended forecast for Daytona Beach

Tuesday: Chance of precipitation is 80%, with a high near 99 and nighttime low around 75. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Chance of precipitation is 80% High near 86, with nighttime low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Chance of precipitation again is 80%. High near 86, with nighttime low around 75. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 85, with nighttime low around 75. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 85 and nighttime low around 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Extended forecast for Palm Coast

Tuesday: Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. High near 88, with nighttime low around 75. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of precipitation is 90%. High near 82, with nighttime low around 76. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Chance of precipitation is 80%. High near 82, with nighttime low around 75.

Friday: Chance of precipitation is 80%. High near 82, with nighttime low around 76.

Saturday: Again, an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82, with nighttime low around 76.

Sunday: An 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82.

