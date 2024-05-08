Volusia deputies adopt dogs from animal cruelty investigation

The lives of Volusia County dogs Dutch, Ariel and Odie changed dramatically this week. First, deputies rescued them as part of an animal cruelty investigation, and now they all have new homes.

Volusia Sheriff's Office Sgt. T.J. Pullin and deputies Kletus Stubblefield and Juston Schramm each adopted one of the rescued dogs from Volusia County Animal Services, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office rescued them Monday from a home in the 300 block of East Beresford Avenue near DeLand, where authorities found 20 neglected and eight dead animals.

Ariel meets her new owner, Deputy Juston Schramm.

A tortoise, multiple snakes and lizards, and a tarantula were also rescued. Authorities found dead a Basset hound, two cats, three geckos and two birds.

Volusia County Animal Services treated the animals and worked on finding them shelter.

Odie has a new home with Sgt. T.J. Pullin.

Ashley Taryn Boucher, 37, is facing 20 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and eight counts of confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or exercise in the case.

"These dogs have been through a lot, but they're about to find out what a great life is all about!!" Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post. "Proud of these VSO families and THANK YOU Volusia County Animal Services for all you've done for these dogs and all animals!"

Dutch meets Deputy Kletus Stubblefield at Volusia County Animal Services.

― Reporter Patricio G. Balona contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia animal cruelty case ends happily for three rescued dogs