Volusia County Schools will continue to provide free meals for student next year

Volusia County Schools will continue to provide free and reduced-price meals for students for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

All school sites in Volusia County School District will continue to operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program next year.

This program eliminates the collection of family income applications for free and reduced-price meals and ensures all students receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch each day at no charge.

Students attending Ivy Hawn Charter School, Pace Center for Girls, Richard Milburn Academy West, and Richard Milburn Academy East will also continue to receive meals for free, a news release stated.

Directly Certified (DC) families enrolled in state assistance programs will still receive their eligibility letter for after-school care and VPK benefits.

