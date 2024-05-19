Volusia County officials seek public input on proposed public transit fare increases

Volusia County leaders are considering proposed fare increases for the public transit system, but they want to hear from the community first.

The county’s Transit Services Division has scheduled a series of public meetings over the coming months to gather community input on the proposed increases.

If approved, the increases would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. They would be the first fare adjustments since 2015.

“The proposed increase will allow us to maintain a high level of service across all of our forms of public transportation in the county,” Transit Services Director Bobbie King said in a statement. “We are confident that even with the proposed increases, Votran will continue to be a competitive transportation option.”

According to the county, Transit Services recorded more than two million boardings last fiscal year, a 38-percent increase from the previous year.

The proposed fare increase would boost Votran’s annual revenues by approximately $740,000.

Additional information about the proposal and the ability to submit comments will be available on all Votran buses, at the Transfer Plaza customer service booth, and at the Votran Office.

Feedback can also be submitted electronically through the Votran website or by mail.

The following public meetings will be held in an open-house format:

Daytona Beach Area:

Monday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway. Wednesday, June 19, 9 a.m. – noon at Holly Hill City Hall, 1065 S. Ridgewood Ave.

West Volusia:

Thursday, June 20, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 – 6 p.m. at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. – noon and 2 – 6 p.m. at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

Southeast Volusia:

Monday, July 8, 2 – 5 p.m. at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

For those who cannot attend in person, two virtual public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Links to those meetings will be posted on www.votran.org prior to the sessions.

The Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board will review public comments at a meeting beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the Votran Office, 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona. Public comments will also be accepted during that session.

All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 19.

For more information, contact the Transit Services Division at 386-257-6000.

See the proposed fare changes below:

1. Base fare for fixed-route service: $2

2. Other fixed-route passes:

a. Day Pass: $4

b. Reduced Day Pass: $2

c. Three-Day Pass: $8

d. Three-Day REduced Pass: $4

e. Seven-Day Pass: $15

f. Seven-Day Reduced Pass: $7

g. 31-Day Pass: $50

h. 31-Day Reduced Pass: $25

I. 10-Ride Pass and 10-Ride Reduce Pass: Discontinued

3. Votran Gold Paratransit Service: $4

4. VoRide:

a. $2 per trip for rides under eight miles (no change)

b. Additional $1 surcharge for rides between eight and 15 miles

c. Additional $2 surcharge for rides over 15 miles

