Volusia County man charged with possessing explosives arrested again with plans to make more

A Lake Helen man arrested in 2018 for possessing powerful explosives is back in jail after he was found with written plans to make more.

Jared Coburn was in court Thursday afternoon.

Court documents said Coburn was found with Vaseline and model glue, items he is not supposed to have because they can be used to make bombs.

When he was in court Thursday, Coburn asked his attorney if he was arrested for having ChapStick, likely referring to the Vaseline.

Investigators also found a notebook with written plans to make more explosive devices.

Back in 2018, investigators found jars of a highly explosive chemical called TATP, which has been used in several terrorist attacks.

Since then, Coburn has been on probation.

He is now being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.

