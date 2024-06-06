Volusia County enacts burn ban

A countywide burn ban is in effect in Volusia County until further notice because of drought conditions.

The ban went into effect at 12:01 a.m. It prohibits starting and burning open fires until further notice, according to a county news release.

"The countywide restriction bans all outdoor burning not permitted by the Florida Forest Service. This includes bonfires, campfires, and yard debris burning," according to the county.

People can still use above-ground charcoal, gas and electric grills. But people should make sure the charcoals are fully extinguished after cooking. People can also use "barrel-type barbecue smokers." People should avoid outdoor cooking near heavily wooded areas.

The county has already seen multiple wildfires break out, including a large fire this month in Osteen.

The county is urging residents to protect their homes and families by taking steps to prevent fires.

A helicopter drops a load of water on a wildfire burning near Pell Road in Osteen on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

"These measures include creating a 30-foot defensible space around homes, clearing trash and dead vegetation from yards, removing leaves and debris from roofs and gutters, and exercising extreme caution when grilling, camping, or discarding cigarettes," the release said.

People can face penalties for violating the burn ban. Residents should call 911 if they see smoke or fire, and they can check Volusia County government's social media pages for updates.

Flagler County enacted a burn ban on Wednesday.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index uses a range to indicate dryness. Zero indicates the wettest condition while 800 is the driest or a drought. Volusia County was at 546 on the index on Wednesday, and Flagler County was at 518.

― Reporter Frank Fernandez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Burn ban in effect across Volusia, Flagler counties