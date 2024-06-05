Volusia County deputies investigate reports of emergency landing of Navy helicopter

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a United States Navy helicopter has made an emergency landing.

“Deputies and Air One have been requested to attempt to locate a helicopter that reportedly emergency landed east of SR 11 and north of SR 40,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Check back for live updates to this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

