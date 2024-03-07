Volusia County deputies chase down armed carjacking suspects

Video shows Volusia County deputies chasing down the suspects of an armed carjacking from Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the masked suspects pulled up next to a Corvette, threatened and pistol-whipped the owner.

The men then pulled the driver out of the car, and drove off with it, deputies said.

Video shows the suspects stopped on the side of State Road 472.

One of the suspects hopped out and ran into the woods, the other stayed in the car.

Investigators said they found two guns inside of the car.

Both suspects are being held on no bond.

