Volusia County deputies arrest 2 teens in shooting at Deltona park

Two teens were arrested in a shooting incident at Wes Crile Park in Deltona Tuesday that disrupted voting at a nearby polling station, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and that the investigation into the shooting incident continues.

On Tuesday at 5:38 p.m. deputies responded to Wes Crile Park to reports of shots fired. At the scene deputies met multiple witnesses who reported that several juveniles with firearms were in the back of the park, the sheriff's office said.

Shot with his own gun Deltona felon shot after he argued with teen who had his gun, Orange City police say

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people fleeing from the area, the social media post said.

No injuries were reported, and no gunshot victims were located Tuesday, deputies said.

This incident caused temporary disruption to activities in the area, including the primary election voting at a nearby polling location, sheriff's investigators said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teens arrested in Deltona park shooting