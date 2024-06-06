Volusia County bus fares could increase; here's how you can weigh in

Volusia County is considering raising rates for the county's public transportation services under Votran, and the county will host several meetings to get public feedback on the proposal.

The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1 if the Volusia County Council approves them, according to a county news release. People can attend meetings in person or online, and there are multiple ways to submit comments.

Among other changes, the cost of a single bus ride would increase from $1.75 to $2 and the cost of a paratransit ride would go from $3 to $4. The cost for VoRide, the county's rideshare service, would also increase.

"The proposed increase will allow us to maintain a high level of service across all of our forms of public transportation in the county," Transit Services Director Bobbie King said in a prepared statement. "We are confident that even with the proposed increases, Votran will continue to be a competitive transportation option."

People can find information about the proposed rate changes on Votran buses, at the Transfer Plaza's customer service booth and at the Votran office. People can hand comment cards to bus drivers or mail them to Votran at 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, 32119. People can submit feedback online through the "Contact Us" page on the Votran website.

A Votran bus rolls east on International Speedway Boulevard on Nov. 3, 2021.

Here's a list of the public meetings. All of them will be an open-house format, so people don't need to stay for the entire meeting.

Daytona Beach Area:

10 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. on June 17 at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway.

9 a.m.-noon on June 19 at Holly Hill City Hall at 1065 S. Ridgewood Ave.

West Volusia:

10 a.m.–noon and 2–6 p.m. on June 20 at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center at 123 W. Indiana Ave. in DeLand.

10 a.m.–noon and 2 – 6 p.m. on July 1 at the Deltona Regional Library at 2150 Eustace Ave.

Southeast Volusia:

2–5 p.m. on July 8 at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library at 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

Two virtual public meetings are scheduled from 3–6 p.m. on June 26 and 10 a.m.-noon. on July 8. Links to the meetings will be posted at votran.org.

The Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board will review public comments at a public meeting at 10 a.m. on July 10 at the Votran office at 950 Big Tree Road in South Daytona. People can also share comments at that meeting.

All public comments on the proposed rate increases are due by 5 p.m. on July 19. For information, people can contact the Transit Services Division at 386-257-6000.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County to host meetings on proposed Votran rate increases