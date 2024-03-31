Volusia Beach Safety rescued 10 people from rip currents
The poly-mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed — and 54,000 Amazon shoppers are hooked.
You can find success in these hot markets besides just investing in AI stocks.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
The Tigers will face Iowa on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Slough away stubborn foot calluses with this must-have.
What to know about the latest health news, from how to improve your diet with avocados to whether you should worry about drinking milk.
A collection of historical images of eclipse viewing from around the world.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
The NFL owner has some issues with the NFL-owned media outlet.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
Toyota teases the sixth-generation 2025 4Runner, appearing to prove rumors of evolutionary styling. Production is said to begin in July.
YouTube is launching a version of Shorts that's only for members, allowing creators to share short-form videos exclusively with their paying viewers. The new feature gives paying subscribers access to additional content, on top of their current membership perks, which include things like custom emojis, badges, livestreams and more. Members Only Shorts on YouTube could entice viewers to sign up for a paid membership.
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
iSeeCars' latest study found that several used models depreciate so slowly that it's a better idea to buy them new.
iSeeCars analyzed used vehicle prices to come up with a list of the used models that save the most money.
These cozy kicks with over 8,500 five-star fans were my overseas travel must-have.
Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was just sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New York court. He was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.