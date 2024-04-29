Volunteers work to upgrade Chula Vista Army veteran’s yard

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Dozens of volunteers helped update the home of a South Bay Army veteran over the weekend.

The Home Depot Foundation and 365 Connect teamed up to transform Chula Vista Army veteran Ramon Iniquez’s backyard into an outdoor space he can enjoy during retirement.

Iniquez served in the Army for seven years and served as a California Border Patrol officer until he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Nearly two dozen volunteers from Team Depot came out to help Iniquez with some home repairs he was in need of, including upgrading and beautifying his backyard.

The team worked hard Saturday and Sunday to do a full yard cleanup, painting, staining, planting Avocado trees, installing garden beds and much more.

They also gifted him a patio shade, patio set and a new grill so he can make the most of his new backyard “the way he deserves.”

Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $500 million in veteran causes and improved more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities.

Bowe Fertig contributed to this report

