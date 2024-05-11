Volunteers sought to unearth Roman treasures

Work has begun on the archaeological dig in Carlisle [BBC]

Volunteers are being sought for an archaeological dig looking to unearth Roman artefacts.

The community dig at Carlisle Cricket Club has been organised by Uncovering Roman Carlisle (URC) which previously found a bathhouse at the site.

The spring excavation is being carried out after work last year uncovered a rare dye, called Tyrian Purple, only used by the Roman elite.

Anne Quilter from Cumberland Council said: "Following the recent news of the Tyrian Purple, there’s a real buzz about the site."

The new dig will take place between 11 May and 15 June.

About 700 volunteering slots have been taken up so far, but URC is looking for more people to get involved. No previous archaeology experience is required.

Hundreds of school children have also been booked in to visit the site.

Tyrian purple was more valuable than gold and was used to dye the robes of the Roman elite [Frank Giecco]

Lead archaeologist Frank Giecco said: "I’m so proud of what we have been able to achieve and of all the diggers and everyone who has contributed and continues to give so much to the project.

"It’s so much more than we could have expected when the bathhouse was first discovered."

The bathhouse is the largest known building on Hadrian's Wall and, since it was discovered, more than 2,800 finds have been uncovered at the site.

The rarest was the chunk of Tyrian purple. The dye was made from snails and was more valuable than gold.

Other finds include more than 550 Roman coins, 300 hair pins and semi-precious gemstones.

Follow BBC Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links