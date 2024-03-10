Volunteers pack more than 1,000 bags for food-insecure kids in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Volunteers with the organization USANA Kids Eat gathered on Saturday to pack bags with supplies for food-insecure youth and their families in Utah.

“Programs like USANA Kids Eat are vital to helping schoolchildren who are at risk of going hungry,” said Michelle Benedict, USANA Foundation global programs director.

Kids Eat says one in 10 children don’t know where their next meal will come from. As part of Saturday’s event, the organization was also working to secure new sponsors for six Utah schools to receive the food bags next school year.

Benedict said the key to expanding the USANA Kids Eat program is school sponsorship, and more than 300 additional students could benefit from the program getting those six new sponsors.

“We are ready to go with volunteers to pack the bags—now we just need the funding to provide food for those bags,” Benedict said.

Volunteer Karin Brown told ABC4.com that her family first began helping with USANA Kids Eat in 2020, saying, it was “… a way to get out of our own house, out of our own heads, and just do something to contribute to the community, and we just haven’t stopped.”

On Saturday, volunteers had the chance to “adopt” schools as well as donate.

“I have five kids, all going to the public school system,” Brown said. “It matters a lot, to know that what we’re doing here is helping kids in our classrooms — friends that, we don’t know what’s going on in their homes, but we know we’re helping somehow.”

USANA Kids Eat delivers more than 9,000 meals to local youth who are at-risk, according to the organization’s website — and, since 2019, the organization says it has provided more than 2.1 million meals.

“I am so grateful for all these new volunteers coming out to help pack and make our community a better place,” Benedict said.

