Volunteers needed to place flags at Ft. Sill National Cemetery

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Fort Sill National Cemetery officials say volunteers are needed to place more than 10,000 flags at the headstones of veterans at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.

According to The Lawton Constitution, the flags, in honor or Memorial Day, will be placed beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Fort Sill National Cemetery will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 27.

Those interested can contact Pat at 580-536-5335.

