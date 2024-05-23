Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in Wichita, Senior Service says.

For weeks, the program says they have experienced numerous open delivery routes each day due to a lack of volunteers.

Senior Services says staff has to assist with deliveries, often giving them little time to do client follow-ups and home visit assessments.

2 Kansas candy stores in national contest for best candy store

Those interested in volunteering can do so by clicking here. If you’re a past volunteer and want to help, contact the program at 316-267-0122.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.