Volunteers are the LINC to Mobile Food Pantry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michelle Kruse with the Center School District said they started a mobile food pantry during the pandemic because there was a need.

“We had to continue helping people after the pandemic because we found so much food insecurity,” said Kruse. “But we couldn’t do it without the volunteers from LINC.”



LINC, a community organization to improve the lives of families, hands out food with the help of as many as 20 volunteers. Kruse nominated LINC for its dedication to community.

Click here to nominate someone you believe deserves to be nominated for Pay It Forward.











Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.