Volunteers collecting donations for tornado survivors

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A church group and a paint ball business are teaming up to help tornado victims in Maury County.

They’re accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4213 Kendron Road in Spring Hill.

The team effort is for the good of their community.

“We’re all family and we have to stick together through tragedy like were dealing with right now,” Middle Tennessee Paintball owner Bill Stanfill said.

Middle Tennesee Paintball and Gospel Light Baptist Church are taking donations for tornado victims. The business are next to each other off Kedron Road in Spring Hill. They are asking for clothes, water and toiletries.

More than just handing out donations to victims, these volunteers are offering words of support.

“We want to encourage them to know they’re not alone and there are people wanting to help,” Gospel Light Baptist Church Pastor Bill Adams said. “God understands the difficulty that they are going through.”

