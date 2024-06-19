Volunteers clean up Fayette County cemetery to honor Juneteenth

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – In recognition of Juneteenth, Leadership West Virginia and Mountaineer Challenge Academy partnered to help clean up an historical site in Fayette County.

These groups traveled to the Pierce Cemetery to clean graves that were being worn down by natural causes.

Fayetteville Mayor Sharon Cruikshank also volunteered to help with the cleanup.

She told 59News knowing and reflecting on our heritage is essential.

“Do you know where your grandparents are buried? Do you know where your great- grandparents are buried? The thing with the newer generations is a lot of time they’re not taught that. I think it’s important to know where you come from and to see. If you travel and see something like this, wouldn’t you be prompted to be like, ‘okay, I’m getting a mower, I’m getting a weed eater and I’m going to clear that out,” said Cruikshank.

For some who participated, this tugged on the heart strings and hit close to home.

Natalie Asanti, one of the volunteers who participated, expressed that some of her family is buried at Pierce Cemetery. She said it is great to see people come together to help preserve African American heritage and culture.

Asanti is hopeful that clean-up efforts like this will continue in the future.

