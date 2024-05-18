Volunteers clean up Bosque Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers walked around the Bosque area Saturday, looking to clean up the area of trash. Officials say they normally fill two trailers worth of trash during the annual event.

Items found ranged from plastic and fast food wrappers to blankets and old clothing from homeless encampments. Volunteers say just a few hours of service has made a big difference in the area’s appearance.

City of Albuquerque addresses growing concerns over bosque thinning project

“I know we want to enjoy our community, we want these beautiful trails and our beautiful river with trash being all over it, dangerous needles, and things like that. It’s really not a fun place for the children, as you can see. After spending several hours out here this morning, you do a walk-through, it’s completely different. It’s beautiful, so it really does make a difference,” said volunteer Cra Gebelin.

The open space division says they only have this event once a year but encourage people to get involved throughout the year to help keep the area clean.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.