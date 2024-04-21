Volunteers of America clean up Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While runners zipped through the park, volunteers made sure the paths were clear this Earth Day weekend.

A group with NEPA for Volunteers of America Pennsylvania spread out around Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre picking up trash and making the park more welcoming for the community.

One organizer said they also cleared up areas around the homeless near the park clearing trails for families while respecting those less fortunate.

“In the encampment area of the park, there is walking trails, and we want to make sure that the trails are clear so that people can enjoy them. While also we are dealing with an issue of unsheltered homeless in Wilkes-Barre,” explained Crystal Kotlowski senior director of NEPA of VOA

This is the second year the organization has come out to clean up as part of its “Give Hope” initiative.

