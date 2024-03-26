Volunteer at upcoming Autism Gala, All-Options Pregnancy center, Community Kitchen

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network provides information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration links for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Volunteer for third annual Autism Gala

Do you need service hours for a fraternity, sorority, Girl/Boy Scout troop, sports team, team building for a business, etc.? Or are you just looking for a fun way to get involved in the community? Then you should consider volunteering for the Autism Rocks and Rolls Third Annual Autism Gala on April 28, at the Woolery Mill. Volunteers are needed to help with set up (1 to 2:30 p.m.), to assist during the event (3 to 5:30 p.m.), and with clean up (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.). Clean-up crew volunteers are desperately needed! Volunteers should be 16 years and up, this is a wheelchair and family-friendly opportunity. Interested volunteers need to register by April 20. Learn more and register today at https://tinyurl.com/3rd-annual-autism-gala. Contact 812-699-7811 or info@autismrocksandrolls.com for more information.

Summer volunteer opportunities

Are you looking for short-term volunteer opportunities? All-Options Pregnancy Resource Center is looking for volunteers every Wednesday for two-hour shifts between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Volunteers will be helping with packing up diaper and supply kits for clients and helping keep the shelves stocked. Typically, a volunteer would have 5 to 10 hours of work each month. All-Options is a secular, client-centered organization where everyone is welcome. All-options approach is honest, open-hearted, and judgment-free. All-Options follows CDC guidelines and health and safety precautions (masking, sanitizing, distancing) when working physically in the center. Learn more and sign up today at https://tinyurl.com/summer-volunteers. For more information contact info@alloptionsprc.org or 812-558-0089.

Community Kitchen meal prep and serving assistants

You can help Community Kitchen prepare and serve free meals six days a week for in-house and carry-out patrons. No previous experience is needed just a willingness to help. There are two volunteer shifts daily Monday through Saturday. The Meal Prep Shift runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., this shift puts together the cold carry-out meals that are distributed at each location. Volunteers also put together lunches for after-school programs and help with some food prep (making salads, and chopping produce) for the evening meal served at each location. Some cleaning and washing dishes may be included. The Meal Serving Shift runs 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., with volunteers mainly helping with serving the evening meal "cafeteria style" and doing some clean-up (sweeping, mopping, taking out trash) afterward. Volunteers age 14 and older may volunteer without an adult. Youth volunteers age 10 to 13 may volunteer if accompanied by an adult. Interested? Visit https://tinyurl.com/meal-prep-and-serving to learn more and sign up. Contact June Taylor at june@monroecommunitykitchen.com or 812-332-0999 to ask about shift availability and scheduling.

Community Wish List spotlight

Shalom Center Wish List

The Shalom Community Center, a program of Beacon Inc., is dedicated to relieving the plight of those experiencing homelessness and poverty in south-central Indiana. Donations directly support visitors to their day center.

Donation Delivery Address: 620 S. Walnut St., Bloomington, IN 47403

Contact: Tory Crowe at tory@beaconinc.org

Featured Wishes: deodorant (travel and full size), sunscreen, razors, men's and women’s summer clothing (especially larger sizes), new men's and women's underwear (all sizes), belts, first aid supplies (triple antibiotic, bandages, gauze wraps, etc.), rain ponchos and umbrellas, sneakers and boots, backpacks, carry bags and rolling suitcases, sleeping bags, tents and tarps, blankets, and more.

View Current Wish List: https://tinyurl.com/shalom-wish-list

You can find the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Volunteers needed: Autism Gala, All-Options center, Community Kitchen