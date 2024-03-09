Volunteer rock climbers remove trash from Mount Washington during annual cleanup

A group of volunteer rock climbers came out as part of a big effort to clean Mount Washington Saturday morning.

The “Explorers of Pittsburgh” clean up the hill every year. The volunteers use mountaineering gear to remove the garbage from the steeper parts.

Organizers say they do the work to keep the city looking good and the environment healthy.

“Eventually, the rain and erosion is just going to move it straight into our beautiful rivers that we’ve done such a good job cleaning up,” Lindsey Waugaman with Explorers Club Pittsburgh said.

Local leaders, such as Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith and Senior Manager of Special Initiatives Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Kathryn Hunninen also pitched in to help.

“The views from Mount Washington are among the most beautiful in America, and it is critical that we remove litter and protect the hillsides from dangerous erosion and landslides,” said Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith. “I am proud to support this annual hillside clean-up and applaud the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh, the City’s Department of Public Works 5th Division, and the City’s Park Rangers for their efforts to ensure that Mount Washington remains beautiful and scenic for everyone.”

This year, 55 people went on the hill to pick up trash.

