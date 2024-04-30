Volunteer fair May 16 will include Manitowoc-area nonprofits like Boys & Girls Club, Hope House and more

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc County residents will be given the chance to connect with local nonprofits and learn about their missions, services and volunteer opportunities at an upcoming Spring Volunteer Fair.

The fair, hosted by United Way Manitowoc County, will be at Lester Public Library in Two Rivers in the Community Room at 11 a.m. May 16. The event is free with no registration required.

Dozens of local nonprofit leaders will be in attendance, including those from the following:

Aurora at Home Hospice;

Board on Aging and Long Term Care;

Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County;

Felician Village;

Froedtert/Holy Family Memorial Hospital;

Grow It Forward;

Hope House of Manitowoc County;

InCourage;

Two Rivers Senior Center;

Wisconsin Maritime Museum; and

United Way Manitowoc County.

For more information, call United Way's office at 920-682-8888.

