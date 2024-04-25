Volunteer coach arrested for inappropriate behavior with student, Cape Coral police say

Erick Rodriguez, 42, a volunteer softball coach at Oasis High School, faces one count of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of minors, one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, and one count of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.

A volunteer softball coach at a Cape Coral high school faces several charges after authorities say he exhibited inappropriate behavior with a minor student.

Erick Rodriguez, 42, a volunteer softball coach at Oasis High School, faces one count of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of minors, one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, and one count of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct. He remained in custody Thursday morning at the Lee County Jail on $60,000 bond.

Cape Coral police arrested Rodriguez on Wednesday.

According to police, on Jan. 19, 2024, a student at Oasis High School reported to staff that Rodriguez had been sending sexually explicit text messages and nude photos showing his face to another student.

Cape Coral police detectives met with the student who reported the information. That student also said others at school were talking about the messages between Rodriguez and the victim, police report.

Detectives met with the victim, who provided her cellphone and passcode to access the contents of the device.

Police said the investigation revealed Rodriguez inappropriately communicated with a student, sending and requesting nude photos from that student. The investigation also revealed Rodriguez inappropriately touched the victim over her clothes.

Rodriguez came to Oasis from North Fort Myers, where he coached junior varsity for six years and was an assistant coach in the varsity program for five years.

Rodriguez is next due in court May 28 for his arraignment.

