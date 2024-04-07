If volunteer chaplains are allowed into our schools, expect harm

Watch out! The Florida Legislature has just fired another bullet through the already-ragged fabric of the First Amendment. HB 931 allows volunteer chaplains “to provide support, services and programs to students,” the only requirement being a background check.Every 4-year-old thinks he could drive a car if Dad would only let him; it takes maturity to appreciate just how complex driving really is. (Plus, your feet need to reach the pedals.) Like driving, chaplaincy is not easy. It is not something that an untrained person can do well. It is a profession, like medicine or construction. Would you go to a volunteer surgeon for help with your cataracts? Be satisfied with an unlicensed contractor? We don’t allow volunteer nurses to treat our students or volunteer school psychologists to administer psychological tests. And yet, the Florida Legislature thought this was a great idea.

Melanie Wicker

Maybe chaplaincy seems pretty straightforward, until you walk into a hospital room where the man facing bypass surgery wonders where he stands with God because he hasn’t been 100% faithful to his wife.Gulp. And yes, that’s a scenario straight out of my experience as a student chaplain.When I was in my early thirties, I worked as a lay chaplain in a Pennsylvania hospital. Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) was mandatory for anyone who wanted to visit patients as a chaplain. Each unit of CPE consisted of 400 hours: patient visits, written reports on those visits, group work with the other student chaplains, and private supervision with the head of the pastoral-care department. In order to become a paid hospital chaplain, I would have needed a total of FOUR units of CPE on top of my undergraduate degree, PLUS a master’s degree from seminary (another three years), PLUS ordination or endorsement by a recognized religious body.The requirements are similar for prison chaplains and government chaplains.Why such a high bar for something that looks so simple? What’s the problem with letting well-meaning folks provide “support, services and programs” to our students?In my opinion, spiritual issues are the most delicate and potentially dangerous issues human beings face. These are the questions and answers that can make or break a life. Who am I? Is there a God? If so, does that “higher power” know me? love me? judge me? What is my purpose? Where do I belong? We start asking these questions at a young age, and at adolescence they intensify, as sexuality and gender identity come to the fore.A surgeon has a scalpel, a contractor a table saw. But a chaplain’s only tool is the self. That self had better be self-aware, mature and trained, or great harm can be done. With children and adolescents, as spiritual issues entangle with emotional ones, with family dynamics, with social media, with addiction, with questions of isolation and bullying, the picture is complex, and, if not properly addressed, can lead to suicide, homicide, even mass shootings.I’ve seen up close some of the people in the community who probably think they’d be “doing God’s will” in taking on volunteer chaplaincy. I’ve seen them at school board meetings and county commissioners’ meetings, where they lack the humility and self-control to listen respectfully to opinions that differ from theirs. When they don’t like what a speaker says, they try to drown it out with what I call the “mob grumble.”I’ve seen them preaching on a soapbox outside the Naples City Council when Naples Pride’s permit was up for renewal. One man had a sign that said, “Kill Them All.” Let’s definitely invite that guy to counsel a 12-year-old who’s gay and afraid that God hates him.All questions of competency and religious viewpoints aside, this bill immediately raises enormous red flags as a violation of both the Florida and United States Constitutions. Forgive me if I’m tired, but we just went through months of debate at Collier County Public School board meetings about a proposal to start the meetings with an invocation. By a narrow vote of 3-2, the proposal was defeated.The invocation proposal was bad.This new law is a million times worse.Where is the Legislature’s concern for Article I Section 3 of the Florida Constitution? For the First Amendment’s establishment clause in the U.S. Constitution? The courts have been very clear that invocations do not belong at school board meetings. Yet chaplains in the schools are somehow okay?What a nightmare. And this from the party that professes such concern that our students are being “indoctrinated.” Apparently, indoctrination is okay when the “right people” are doing it!The new law leaves the decision about using volunteer chaplains up to the individual school districts. If the school board allows volunteer chaplains into our schools, expect harm. Harm to the First Amendment, which requires separation of religion and government. Harm to students, who will be “counseled” by people who have no business behind that wheel. Harm to the paid staff who are legitimate, trained professionals. Harm to the school board, dealing with volunteer “chaplains” instead of focusing on stated priorities. And expect lawsuits, a huge time and money drain.Will the Collier County School Board have the fortitude and wisdom to resist HB 931? If you would like to encourage them to do so, come speak at the next school board meeting on April 9 at 4:30 p.m. Meetings are usually held in Naples; the April meeting will take place in Everglades City School, 415 E. School Drive, Everglades City.Let’s keep HB 931 at arms’ length and lock all self-styled “chaplains” out of our schools.The health of our students and the integrity of our state and federal constitutions depend on it.

Melanie Meriwether Wicker, M.A.T.S., lives in Naples. She has worked as a children’s book editor, a magazine copywriter, a church music director, and a freelance writer.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: If volunteer chaplains are allowed into our schools, expect harm