Volume of Russian diesel fuel exports increases by a third

The volume of Russian fuel oil and diesel fuel arriving at foreign ports during the week of 19-25 February increased by 32% compared to the previous week, totalling 890,000 tonnes.

Source: enkorr with reference to a study by the A-95 Consulting Group

Details: Türkiye, Brazil and Libya were the largest buyers of Russian fuel oil and diesel fuel by volume. They accounted for 68% of exports.

Libya increased its imports from 75,000 to 124,000 tonnes of diesel fuel. The volume of Russian diesel fuel and fuel oil arriving at Turkish ports decreased from 390,000 tonnes to 365,000 tonnes.

Supplies of Russian petroleum products to Türkiye have remained high for the fourth week in a row. The fact that certain Turkish banks are now no longer doing business with Russian companies has not yet affected shipments.

Last week, Russian petroleum distillate shipments to Brazilian ports increased by 35% to 118,000 tonnes, all of it shipped from Baltic ports. However, for the first time in four months, Russia was not the country’s main supplier of diesel and fuel oil that week - in addition to Russian fuel, Brazilian ports recorded the arrival of 104,000 tonnes of diesel from the UAE and 46,000 tonnes from Spain.

