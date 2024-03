TechCrunch

After three years of efforts, World Fund has finally closed a €300 million first fund, €50 million short of its target in 2021, but still a considerable number given a background of war and economic uncertainty. The VC originally emerged from the founders of the Ecosia independent search engine, where search enquiries funded the planting of trees. World Fund completed its raise despite a war in Europe, interest rate rises and jittery LPs.