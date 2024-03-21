Volkswagen Tiguan review: About as exciting as wallpaper paste, but does its job well

Speaking from experience, when you become a parent these days, you will – whether you like it or not – find that the Volkswagen Tiguan becomes a part of your life.

You don’t have to buy one for this to happen. You will find that the Tiguan oozes its way inextricably into your life through sheer proximity. You won’t notice them at first, because they’re almost painstakingly inoffensive, but you’ll soon realise that almost every other car outside the school gate is a Tiguan.

Volkswagen sold 25,000 in the last year alone, which goes some way toward explaining this phenomenon; quite a feat when you consider the Tiguan was in its final full year of production. Despite this, it was Volkswagen’s best-selling SUV and its third-best-selling car behind the Golf and the Polo.

It isn’t hard to work out why we in Britain have such an appetite for the Tiguan. It’s an SUV of just the right size to be roomy enough for an average family, yet compact enough to be manageable in a car park; it’s smartly finished inside and, while not exactly eye-catching, its smart detailing and neat proportions have won plenty of fans.

Economical petrol engines, a seven-seat variant (the Allspace) and, of course, a badge that appeals to British middle-class sensibilities only add to the appeal.

Pros

Smooth ride in most versions

Smart, swanky interior

Loads of space

Cons

A bit dull to drive

Not great value

R-Line versions feel jittery over bumps

The more things change…

Those healthy sales figures prove that the Tiguan wasn’t broken and, accordingly, Volkswagen hasn’t felt the urge to fix it. In fact, in line with all of its new internal combustion-engined (ICE) models, the Tiguan retains the previous model’s MQB platform, meaning that this isn’t an all-new car from the ground up.

As you’d expect, then, there’s a familiar line-up of petrol and diesel engines, plus a rejigged plug-in hybrid model that’s bound to appeal to company car drivers thanks to its favourable benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax liability.

The new Tiguan is just a tad over 4.5 metres long

The Tiguan was never a particularly value-conscious choice and that remains the case; for the same price as the reasonably high-spec Elegance diesel tested here, Hyundai sells a Tucson Hybrid with a similar fuel consumption yet 80bhp more, not to mention more equipment – and a much longer warranty. Having said that, resale values are likely to be pretty strong, given how sought-after the Tiguan has become, which will help keep finance costs down.

The refreshed styling brings the Tiguan into line with VW’s family look, but the greatest changes are inside, as the Tiguan now gets the huge 15-inch touchscreen set-up from the ID.7 electric car.

The new 15-inch touchscreen set up eliminates some, if not all, of the infuriating elements of VW's notorious infotainment system

We have long griped about Volkswagen’s infuriating infotainment system: this latest, significant upgrade cures many of its ills, if not all of them.

The touch-sensitive temperature selectors are now (as they always should have been) illuminated and a climate control bar on the screen means most of its functions are immediately accessible, for example – but accessing some of the car’s functions are still controlled by small, fiddly icons, forcing you to place your fingertip with pinpoint accuracy on the screen, which requires you to look away from the road for too long.

At least the screen is large, well laid out and easy to read. VW has also given the Tiguan an additional feature – a large, knurled rotary knob between the seats to adjust the volume instead of using the slider beneath the screen; you can also press this, which switches its function to changing drive modes, or with a swipe, to changing the “atmospheres” – a marketing concept, essentially pre-set ambient lighting combinations.

Fixtures and fittings

I shall reserve judgement on interior quality given both of the examples tested were fairly high-specification variants with plush leather upholstery, but these appeared to be better finished with higher-quality materials than the latest Golf and ID.3, both of which were disappointing in this regard.

The leather seat options were noticeably plusher than those of other comparable VW models

The vertical slab of gloss black plastic that stretches across the passenger side of the dashboard is an unusual choice, but when it’s lit at night, along with the ambient lighting that sweeps across the dashboard and doors, it creates quite an arresting effect.

Space was always one of the Tiguan’s greatest attractions. Here, improved packaging means the new model builds on the old. You still get sliding rear seats, which enable you to prioritise either rear seat leg room or boot space. With them at their rearmost, there are acres of leg, head and elbow room, while sliding them forward results in a whopping 652 litres of space beneath the load cover – up from the old car’s 615.

The new Tiguan has even more boot space than before

Given that the “new” Tiguan is so heavily related to the old one, you’d expect it to drive in a pretty similar way. This might be good or bad, depending on your perspective; the previous Tiguan was about as exciting as wallpaper paste but, like wallpaper paste, it got the job done, riding bumps with reasonable ease and hanging on gamely in corners.

Bump and grind

This one is no different, although as before I’d steer clear of the R-Line model with its large-diameter wheels and shallow-sidewalled tyres; the result is a jiggling, jostling quality even on smooth motorway, which translates to some unpleasant bumping and thumping on patchier Tarmac.

The smaller wheels of the Life and Elegance models improve things immeasurably, though the Tiguan still isn’t quite as soft and squishy as a Citroën C5 Aircross, which is still the class benchmark for comfort. But it does perhaps offer a better balance between smoothness and body control; the Tiguan doesn’t slop over quite as readily in corners. Vigorous cornering results in crisp, neutral responses, although you couldn’t call it fun.

I drove both 148bhp versions; a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. Others are available, namely a 1.5-litre petrol with 128bhp and a couple of more potent 2.0-litre petrols with four-wheel drive. There are two plug-in hybrid versions, too.

The petrol engine will doubtless be the most popular, which is a shame as the low-down urge of the diesel better suits the Tiguan’s weight and its seven-speed automatic gearbox (although it’s also noisier, it’s more flexible and significantly more economical).

The rear of the new Tiguan has taken a few design tweaks

If you absolutely won’t countenance a diesel, the petrol engine is OK – not bad, but not brilliant either. It sounds a bit strained at high revs and never quite feels as punchy as its performance figures suggest. It’s perfectly adequate and shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.

The Telegraph verdict

For all the Tiguan’s success, there was never much to get excited about. Perhaps that was part of its appeal; it blended into family life as innocuously as any car could.

The latest version continues in that vein. There’s nothing to get tremendously excited about yet this is still a car that will win minds, if not hearts, providing effortless transport for families across the land. Expect to see more and more of them appearing at the school gate before you know it.

The facts

On test: Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI 150 Elegance DSG

Body style: five-door SUV

On sale: now

How much? £40,475 on the road (range from £34,060)

How fast? 129mph, 0-62mph in 9.4sec

How economical? 49.9mpg (WLTP Combined)

Engine & gearbox: 1,968cc four-cylinder diesel engine, seven-speed automatic gearbox, front-wheel drive

Maximum power/torque: 148bhp/265lb ft

CO2 emissions: 148g/km (WLTP Combined)

VED: £255 first year, £570 next five years, then £180

Warranty: 3 years / 60,000 miles (no mileage limit in first two years)

Spare wheel as standard: No (optional extra)

The rivals

Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Hybrid 230 Ultimate

227bhp, 49.5mpg, £40,630 on the road

This Hyundai hybrid matches the Tiguan for economy and beats it for price, options and warranty

This Tucson has a full hybrid engine that matches the Tiguan’s diesel for economy, yet absolutely pastes it in terms of the amount of power. This is also better equipped – in fact, you can’t add any options on this top-of-the range version because they are all standard. Throw in a five-year warranty and it makes the Tiguan feel a bit pricey for what it is.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Excel FWD

215bhp, 49.5mpg, £42,860 on the road

Toyota's hybrid SUV matches the Tiguan on fuel economy and beats it hands down on warranty, but is more expensive

The RAV4 is costlier than the Tiguan in this top-spec form but matches it on fuel economy, while also delivering more power. Of course, you also get Toyota’s warranty of up to 10 years, and while the RAV4 isn’t quite as smooth or as swish inside as the Tiguan it offers almost as much space and looks the part, too.

Citroën C5 Aircross BlueHDI 130 Max

128bhp, 54.1mpg, £30,115 on the road

This Citroën is less powerful than the Tiguan but is more fuel efficient and much, much cheaper

Compared against the Tiguan, this looks more of a bargain than ever. True, you get less power and equipment even in this top-spec diesel model, but you save £10,000 and get better fuel economy into the bargain. The C5 Aircross is even more comfortable than the Tiguan, too, as well as even more versatile, with three separate rear seats that split, slide, fold and tumble forward individually.

