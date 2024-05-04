Volcano Vista Teacher named as one of the recipients of 2024 Golden Apple Award

May 3—Volcano Vista High School teacher Desiree Sers thought she was on her way to a science department meeting on Thursday afternoon , though she wasn't quite sure what the meeting was about.

"I thought we were in trouble for something," Sers said, "so I was a little anxious coming in, for sure."

Her colleagues from the science department were sitting at a table in the center of the room, helping to sell the appearance of an actual meeting. But little did she know it would be the site of a surprise celebration in honor of Sers being named one of the recipients of the 2024 Golden Apple Award.

One by one, Sers' fellow teachers filed in, along with her family, before Principal Melissa Sedillo gave the go-ahead to have Sers come on.

Finally, Sers slowly made her way around the corner. Slowly, a smile began to creep onto her face as she saw the balloon arch, a banner that read "Congratulations," a table full of cupcakes and and family , many with cellphones in hand to photograph or record her reaction.

Standing at the front of the room was Pam Powers, the executive director of the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico. She invited Sers to join her at the front of the room, in front of everyone gathered, to formally tell her she won the Golden Apple Award. Wiping tears from her eyes, Sers hugged Powers, then went to celebrate with her colleagues and family. This surprise celebration marked the end of a long journey for Sers, who was nominated anonymously for the award last fall,

Initially, Sers was hesitant about moving forward with the application process, according to her husband, Bruce. He said the prospect of writing and talking about herself made his wife nervous.

"She doesn't want to be the center of attention," Bruce said. "But because her nominator was anonymous, she felt like it would be disrespectful to the person who nominated her to not go through with the process."

So Sers began to fill out the award application, which involved answering questions about her classroom demographics, lesson plans and how she assesses her students.

Sers was one of 11 finalists chosen by Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico to have their classrooms evaluated foundation officials. The observation took place in April, the week before spring break, right as Sers' forensics class was in the middle of their autopsies unit.

"I've never been afraid of anyone being in my classroom and seeing the work that my kids are doing, because I think it's amazing," Sers said. "I love that the panel was so engaged. They were walking around, questioning my kids. (The panel) was very into science, which is fun to see."

By the end of April, Sers began to see winners of the award getting announced on social media by the Foundation, she she had heard nothing "I didn't think it was happening today by any means," Sers said Thursday. "This was a huge surprise."

Founded in 1994, the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico recognizes seven teachers every year who show classroom excellence, professional commitment and a desire to elevate education in the state. The Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico also offers teachers professional development and grant and scholarship opportunities. Every year, the award alternates from elementary, to middle and high school teachers, so that teachers at each grade level are honored for their hard work.

Sers now joins fellow award recipients Sara Linn from Cibola High School in Albuquerque, David Morales from ENLACE Social Studies at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces and Melissa Torres from Cottonwood Classical Preparatory Albuquerque. The other three award recipients have yet to be announced.

A graduate of Texas State University with a degree in biology and chemistry, Sers has been teaching at Volcano Vista on Albuquerque's West Side for the past seven years and helped found the school's forensics program.

"Desiree is absolutely amazing and she means the world to the students," Sedillo said. "I don't ever want to lose her and what she brings to our community and our school."

In addition to the Golden Apple Award, Sers will also receive a professional development stipend, cash award and and the Golden Apple statue trophy at an awards event later this year.

Sers said she is just grateful for her students, her fellow teachers and her community.

"I'm proud of my students, my school, my family and teachers in general," Sers said. "I couldn't do what I do without a supportive team."