Volcano Vista High School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque educator has earned the prestigious Golden Apple Award. Desiree Sers, a Volcano Vista High School forensic science teacher, earned the award on Thursday. It’s given to seven New Mexico teachers a year by the Golden Apple Foundation.

Teachers who demonstrate classroom excellence, professional commitment, and a desire to elevate education in the state are nominated anonymously and then voted on by students and faculty.

This is Sers’ seventh year teaching at Volcano Vista. “I am shaking, I am very grateful, and again as I mentioned earlier, there’s so many good things happening here at Volcano Vista. I feel odd, awkward talking about the things that I am doing, but I am so grateful to be able to celebrate the work that my students are doing in forensic science,” said Sers.

