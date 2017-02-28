A volcano just erupted in Europe and the footage is amazing

Red-hot, sparkling lava is shooting into the sky in eastern Sicily.

Italy's Mount Etna volcano first became active on Jan. 23 and has experienced a series of eruptions ever since. The latest lava-spewing event began on Monday evening.

In the video below, posted by Storyful, orange explosions of lava are seen spewing from the southeast crater.

Residents in the nearby cities of Catania and Toarmina could see the lava show in the distance. Authorities reported no dangers to communities along the mountain’s slopes, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

At 10,900 feet high, Mount Etna is Europe's largest active volcano. The "stratavolcano" has a conical shape and is made from many layers of hardened lava, tephra, pumice and volcanic ash.

This Sicilian landmark also has one of the world's longest documented records of historical eruptions, dating back to at least 1,500 B.C.E. Smaller bursts have occurred regularly in recent years, though the last major event was in 1992.

Plumes of smoke and ash erupt from Mount Etna on Oct. 30, 2002.

Image: ISS/NASA/Getty Images

During that eruption, as lava threatened to overtake a Sicilian village, U.S. marines lent a hand during the aptly named Operation Volcano Buster. A team flew helicopters over Etna and dropped concrete blocks at the edge of the lava tunnel to plug the hole.

The marines apparently didn't sweat it.

"Everything is easier when no one is shooting at you," Comdr. John Carpenter of the Navy told the New York Times from Sicily in 1992.

Luckily, no soldiers were needed this time around.