Volcano erupting at night

These stunning snaps of an erupting volcano lighting up the night sky will take your breath away. The beautiful pictures show the hot red lava shooting out of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano — the highest mountain on the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia.

As the steaming lava spurts from the volcano, the vivid red color illuminates the dark blue sky. The incredible shots were caught by photographer Denis Budkov during the four times the volcano has erupted — in 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2016. (Caters News)

Photography by Denis Budkov/Caters News

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.