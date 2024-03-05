Voisin named Hometown Hero for March

Michigan National Guard veteran Gary Voisin was recently named Cheboygan County's Hometown Hero for the month of March by the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee.

Voisin served in the National Guard for 12 years.

According to the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee, Voisin has been an active Rotary member for over 62 years and served as the Rotary secretary for the last four years. He has also volunteered in numerous fundraising efforts and construction projects that have benefited the Cheboygan community, including the skateboard and tee-ball parks and the school backpack fundraiser.

Members of the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee present Michigan National Guard veteran Gary Voisin (left) with the Hometown Hero for the month award.

The goal of the Hometown Hero program is to recognize veterans who have not only served their country, but have also given back to the community in which they live and have a positive impact.

Members of the community can nominate a veteran to receive the award by filling out a form. These forms need to contain the veteran's name, their branch of service, what years they served in the military and why the nominating person feels the veteran should be honored.

These forms can be picked up at the Cheboygan County Veterans Services Office in Room 122, on the lower level of the Cheboygan County Building. The form can also be found online.

Completed forms can be returned to the veterans office, or by mailing them to Hometown Heroes, Cheboygan County Veterans Service, 870 S. Main St., Room 122, Cheboygan, MI 49721.

