Vitamin E for Vaginal Health?

The following material contains mature subject matter and may not be suitable for young audiences.

A reality star is touting the power of Vitamin E to improve the health of your vagina, but does it really work? The Doctors look into this claim and decide whether it’s simply Hollywood hype.

Khloe Kardashian, who is clearly not a medical professional, claimed its health benefits, writing on her website, “No joke: vitamin E may strengthen vaginal lining!!! Moisturize your labia and vagina with vitamin E oil to combat dryness and soothe irritation.”

Before you drop your pants and begin breaking open capsules, breast specialist Dr. Kristi Funk weighs in on this seemingly shaky health claim, “I think that if Vitamin E could ever strengthen a muscle, I would be breaking these things open 20 times a day and rubbing them all over my abs for a 6 pack.”

Unfortunately, Dr. Funk says the vitamin is not a miracle worker for your lady parts. “It’s not going to strengthen it, but what will, if you have some urinary incontinence, is Kegels.”

The Doctors’ verdict: Khloe’s vaginal Vitamin E claim is Hollywood hype – and remember to think twice about getting health advice from a reality star!

While it may not help with your vagina, plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon notes that Vitamin E can help with skin and recommends it for stretch marks for women who recently gave birth. The vitamin, which is an antioxidant and may help protect your cells from damage, is most effective when consumed in foods and can be found in green leafy vegetables, whole grains and nuts.