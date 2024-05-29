Vitalant community blood drive after blood supplies reach dangerously low levels

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to Vitalant Blood Donation, blood supplies are dangerously low after the long Memorial Holiday weekend. They urge blood donors to donate to replenish the increased blood usage over the holiday. Linda Grace from Vitalant Blood Donation says that donors of all types are needed, and a blood drive is underway from May 24 to 31 at the San Angelo Blood Services Center at 2020 West Beauregard Avenue. When you donate, you will receive an exclusive “Givin is Groovy” T-shirt while supplies last and redeemable by email.

On Friday, May 31 from 5 to 8 PM, there is a blood drive at ICON Cinema at 2020 N. Bryant. Donors get a T-shirt via email, 2 movie admissions via gift card, and a free sandwich and breakfast item courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

“Summertime is probably one of the hardest times for us to maintain an adequate supply of blood on hand,” says Linda Grace, “and that’s because about 20% of all blood that’s donated is donated by students at high schools and colleges, and as we all know those are out for the summer.”

To donate blood, donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Anyone under 17 must have a minor donor permit signed by a parent. Female donors between the ages of 16 and 22 must meet additional height and weight requirements. For more information go to www.vitalant.org.

