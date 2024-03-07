Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions

TechCrunch

If you’ve been playing along at home, you weren’t too surprised when Apple humbly crowned the new M3 MacBook Airs the “World’s Best Consumer Laptop for AI” in a recent press release. The qualifications “laptop” and “consumer” are primarily meant to distinguish the new notebooks from other Apple products, which one assumes are the best AI desktop and laptop, respectively. The feature is harder to quantify in terms of real-world performance versus, say, a graphics chip, but is perhaps best understood as something along the lines of a GPU targeting machine learning.