Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions
Marriage licenses
Wayne County
Robert Lee Watson, 252 Fairlawn Ext., Rittman, and Sarah Louise Gould, same address.
Spencer Louis Beery, 1855 Mechanicsburg Road, Apt. K4, Wooster, and Patricia Mae Frey, same address.
Micah Dylan Hershberger, 9481 Dover Road, Apple Creek, and Taylor Michelle Leach, 7146 Egypt Road, Sterling.
David Anthony Hudson, 2650 Winchester Woods Apt. E, Wooster, and Jordan Walker Skufca, same address.
Wesley Charles Hahn, 141 Superior St. NE, Brewster, and Taylor Eileen Myers, 2432 Oil City Road, Wooster.
Holmes County
Dustin Michael Rogers, Lakeville, and Kasey Nicole Miller, Lakeville.
Milan D. Raber, Baltic, and Loretta D. Miller, Millersburg.
Myron R. Hershberger, Millersburg, and Mary M. Mast, Wilmot.
Benjamin M. Miller, Millersburg, and Malinda D. Yoder, Sugarcreek.
Kevin Lee Lyons, Lakeville, and Leslie Marie Easterday, Lakeville.
Levi Samuel Hostetler, Jr., Shreve, and Rosie Anna Miller, Walhonding.
Tyler George Lyons, Millersburg, and Adrienne Michelle Bash, Millersburg.
Divorces
Sonya K. Ralston, 322 Arnold Court, Apt. 2, Wooster, and Brandon A. Ralston, same address. They were married in 2013.
Michele Brenner, 957 Schrock Road, Orrville, and Thomas Brenner, Morgantown, West Virginia. They were married in 2003.
Dissolutions
Amanda D. McFadden, 4400 Melrose Drive, Lot 73, Wooster, and Andrew R. McFadden, 1727 Old Columbus Road, Wooster. They were married in 2017.
Stephanie L. Smucker, 5358 Coal Bank Road, Orrville, and Michael J. Smucker, 1621 Burton City Road, Orrville. They were married in 2000.
