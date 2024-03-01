Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions
Marriage licenses
Wayne County
Marc C. Love, 9 Wilers Grove, Rittman, and Nancy L. Shifflett, same address.
Brian K. Harvey, 47 Ganyard St., Rittman, and Tawnya Marie Walker, same address.
Zachary Fenton Bartrum, 11516 Adams Drive, Catlettsburg, Kelsey Renee Shoup, 422 Overlook Circle, Dalton.
Brian Keith Dew, 3783 Friendsville Road, Apt. 113, Wooster, and Rizel Mangubat Ybanez, same address.
Markus I. Schlabach, 9865 Lautenschlager Road, Apple Creek, and Elizabeth Ann Rhoads, 5102 Fulton Road, Smithville.
Robin Joseph Blanchette, 543 Meadowood Drive, Burlington, North Carolina, and Jenny Rebecca Legge, same address.
Divorce
Saloma E. Miller, 2570 Monclair Avenue, Wooster, and Eli E. Miller, 12160 Western Road, Apple Creek. They were married in 1995.
Dissolutions
Zoey McKay, 21 N. Portage St., Apt. C, Doylestown, and Devon Klepatzki, 8781 Hillery Drive, San Diego, California. They were married in 2020.
Jeremy C. Wheeler, 214 E. Berger St., Wadsworth, and Charity Wheeler, 12447 Portage St., Rittman. They were married in 1998.
Brandon A. Doty, 3551 Snyder Drive, Wooster, and Molly M. Doty, 5852 Alabama Ave. SW, Navarre. They were married in 2021.
