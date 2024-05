Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions

TechCrunch

Space startup Basalt Technologies started in a shed behind a Los Angeles dentist's office, but things have escalated quickly: soon it will try to “hack” a derelict satellite and install its space-specific OS. The startup’s cofounder, Alex Choi, found himself living in said shed after suddenly getting kicked out of his MIT dorm due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because almost everyone else on the project had quit, Choi was hiring.