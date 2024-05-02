Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions
Marriage licenses
Wayne County
Marcus Dean Hochsteter, 8790 W. State Road 120, Shipshewana, Indiana, and Katurah Weaver, 9140 W. 360 N., Shipshewana, Indiana.
James Charles Haba, 7636 Ickes Road, Wooster, and Susan M. Och, same address.
Jeremy Nathan Schar, 389 N. Kaser Drive, Wadsworth, and Rose Murtha Gabriel, 1175 N. Elm St., Apt. G, Orrville.
Christopher Douglas Jackson, 14E Church St., Marshallville, Hannah Brooke Clegg, same address.
Donald Frank Vlcek, 4416 Hunters Chase Lane, Wooster, and Linda L. Haberkorn, same address.
Mervyn C. Swanson, 12732 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, and Margaret Bowers, 7686 Millersburg Road, Wooster.
Jered Shane Lustig, 119 N. Crown Hill Road, Orrville, and Cheyenne Marie Bell, same address.
Monroe J. Troyer, 10466 S. Apple Creek Road, Fredericksburg, and Leah Hershberger, 8138 Township Road 611, Fredericksburg.
Devon Robert Heppert, 18592 Edwards Road, Lot 22, Doylestown, and Ava Gwendolyn Miller, same address.
Nicholas Robert Graber, 8679 Rohrer Road, Orrville, and Kaitlyn Eileen Madigan, 1743 W. Hill Drive, Orrville.
Luke David Skaggs, 2 Delaware Crossing, Wooster, and Hattie Elizabeth Carr, same address.
Roderick Antoine Carter, 631 E. Paradise St., Orrville, and Maria Altagracia Grullon Turbides, same address.
Holmes County
Caleb Tanner Mcdougale, Glenmont, and Katelin Bre Morgan, Glenmont.
Micah M. Troyer, Millersburg, and Clara Wolfe, Cayo, Belize.
Benjamin I. Troyer, Fresnon, and Kathryn A. Troyer, Baltic.
Delbert S. Hostetler, Millersburg, and Prisca Rachell Beachy, Sugarcreek.
Allen M. Stutzman, Millersburg, and Ina D. Miller, Millersburg.
Steven A. Yoder, Millersburg, and Elsie D. Kline, Millersburg.
Benjamin I. Erb, Millersburg, and Susie E. Barkman. Baltic.
Anthony U. Hostetler, Perrysville, and Arlene I. Miller, Millersburg.
Duane Eric Chupp, Millersburg, and Alisha Lyn Miller, Millersburg.
David R. Miller, Millersburg, and Emily Denice Yoder, Millersburg.
Jeremy R. Hershberger, Fredericksburg, and Heidi Kayla Hershberger, Dundee.
Wayne V. Miller, Millersburg, and Carolyn L. Raber, Millersburg.
Adam R. Wengerd, Millersburg, and Ella R. Mast, Fredericksburg.
Nathan N. Yoder, Dundee, and Carolyn M. Wengerd, Millersburg.
Kevin Lee Miller, Sugarcreek, and Selena Rochelle Miller, Sugarcreek.
Divorce
Matthew King, 1 Windsewpt, Rittman, and Calie King, 1924 Primrose Lane, Orrville. They were married in 2015.
Dissolutions
Jamie King, 4862 Emalene Road, Wooster, and William King, 1059 Stewart Road N, Mansfield. They were married in 2010.
Justin K. Hiller, 277 E. South St., Shreve, and Angelia M. Hiller, 330 Water St., Lot 11, Shreve. They were married in 2020.
Vendors licenses
Holmes County
Anna Yoder, Dublin Gift Shoppe, 4136 Township Road 606, Fredericksburg.
Breezeway Upholstery, 9431 County Road 216, Fredericksburg.
Edward J. Yoder, Knob View Woodworking, 3922 Township Road 374, Millersburg.
Timothy F. Hughes, Alien Apparel, 6 W. Jackson St., Millersburg.
