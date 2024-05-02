Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions

TechCrunch

The first electric vehicle I ever drove was a Tesla Roadster in 2011. It was with great anticipation that I slid behind the wheel of the 2025 Acura ZDX Type S. Sure, it's a mid-size SUV, but it wears the Type S moniker, a name reserved only for the most fun-to-drive in the Acura stable. On launch, the ZDX will be available in A Spec and Type S trim -- both of which come equipped with a 102 kWh battery.