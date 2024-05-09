Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions

TechCrunch

While taking a long road trip across the U.S. years ago, Sanish Mondkar realized that there were stark, problematic disconnects between employers and the staff they employ. "Traveling from town to town, I couldn't help but notice the perpetual 'for hire' signs plastering the windows of countless labor-intensive businesses such as retailers and restaurants," he said. "My objective was to rebuild the enterprise category of workforce management in order to maximize labor efficiency for the businesses and deliver value to the workers simultaneously," Mondkar said.