Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions
Marriage licenses
Wayne County
Isaac David Troyer, 4609 Zuercher Road, Dalton, and Katrina L. Yoder, 7878 James Road, Wooster.
James W. Hershberger, 1350 Blacklyville Road, Wooster, and Karrna Dawn Leiss, 4973 Troendly Road SW, Stone Creek.
Randy Jospeh Thomas, 502 Franklin Ave., Barberton, and Amanda Rachelle Bowman, 2091 N. Elyria Road, Wooster.
Tanner Paul Carlson, 62 W. West Salem Road, West Salem, and Carrie Ann Boak, 13283 Overton Road, West Salem.
Christopher Scott Heiney Jr., 12676 Canaan Center Road, Creston, and Danielle Rene Roach, same address.
Gabriel Lawrence Weidleman, 109 Troxel St., Apple Creek, and Morgan Bree Wyss, same address.
Jerry Lee Heilman, 2139 Ryan Court, Wooster, and Mary F. Heilman, same address.
Willis R. Miller, 10276 Salt Creek Road, Fredericksburg, and Eva E. Hershberger, 9303 S. Apple Creek Road, Fredericksburg.
Raymond L. Yoder, 9115 Township Road 656, Fredericksburg, and Betty D. Hershberger, 4418 E. Messner Road, Wooster.
Charles Joseph Denham, 9022 D Highway, Nepoleon, Missouri, and Merena Rose Arnold, 970 Cardington Lane, Burbank.
Trevor Lee Given, 7222 Zigler Road, Sterling, and Carly Maureen Brinich, same address.
Holmes County
Benjamin Lee Landes, Lakeville, and Anna Mary Mast, Lakeville.
Danica Nellie Whitman, Millersburg, and Andrea Rodriguez-Baca, Millersburg.
Jarrett Ashton Kelly, Nashville, and Alexis Elizabeth Miller, Fredericksburg.
Joel J. Miller, Fredericksburg, and Sara Mae Miller, Millersburg.
Bradley Warren Ballinger, Fresno, and Celia Ellen Smith, Sugarcreek.
Dale A. Burkholder, Holmesville, and Carolyn Diane Miller, Millersburg.
Wesley D. Yoder, Sugarcreek, and Sylvia A. Hershberger, Millersburg.
Jared Jon Miller, Millersburg, and Laurie Ruth Hershberger, Millersburg.
Caleb I. Hochstetler, Millersburg, and Katrina N. Miller, Millersburg.
Milton M. Yoder, Millersburg, and Kathryn R. Yoder, Millersburg.
Jeffrey R. Yoder, Millersburg, and Ruth A. Miller, Millersburg.
Lavon Joel Miller, Millersburg, and Teres Joy Loretta, Millersburg.
Kyle Joseph Troyer, Dundee, and Syanne Nicole Coblentz, Holmesville.
James R. Miller, Sugarcreek, and Julia E. Troyer, Millersburg.
Nathan D. Schlabach, Holmesville, and Deborah D. Erb, Brinkhaven.
Divorces
Lee Hall, Conneaut, and Danielle Hall, 201 W. North St., Wooster. They were married in 2005.
Katrina Wright, 179 Norwood Court, Smithville, and Kyle Wright, 972 E. Messner Road, Wooster. They were married in 2020.
Sharon L. Shey, 3765 Pheasant Run, Wooster, and Thomas F. Shey, same address. They were married in 1989
Dissolutions
Glenn Cunningham Jr., 1035 Quincy Ave., Wooster, and Casey Cunningham, 1801 Gasche St., Apt. D22, Wooster.
Jeremy Scott, 87 Park St., Marshalville, and Michelle Scott, 717 Western Drive, Wooster. They were married in 2018.
Christopher M. Kaiser, 917 Wohlqamuth Road, West Salem, and Rachel L. Kaiser, 8744 Ridge Road, Wooster. They were married in 2007.
Adam Brewster, 4240 E. Sterling Road, Creston, and Jessica Brewster, 13782 Kauffman Avenue, Sterling.
Stacey N. U. Barrett, 1031 Heatherwood Lane, Orrville, and Joshua Barrett, 1035 Apple Blossom Lane, Orrville. They were married in 2019.
Vendors licenses
Holmes County
Judith K. Lamp, Nails By JK, 87 W. Jackson St., Millersburg.
JT Excavating and Rental LLC, 9585 County Road 320, Millersburg.
