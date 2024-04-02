Visually impaired runner, sighted guide prepare for 3rd Boston Marathon together
Their partnership and friendship are making a difference in both of their lives and inspiring everyone they pass.
Their partnership and friendship are making a difference in both of their lives and inspiring everyone they pass.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The Barefoot Contessa is joined by more than 54,000 Amazon shoppers, who gave the gadget a flawless five-star rating.
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
Much like the headset for which they were designed, Apple’s Personas are very much a work in progress. A subsequent update has made them more palatable and truer to life, and Apple says it's continuing to work on the 3D captures. The company on Tuesday debuted “spatial” Personas for Vision Pro headsets running visionOS 1.1 or later.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
The 2024 Buick Envision is here with a huge, new screen, updated styling and a lot more tech.
Apple is making the Vision Pro a bit more social with the introduction of Spatial Personas.
Tech gadgets for the win! Find out which ones I'd sell my soul to keep.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
On Monday, OpenAI began opening up ChatGPT to users without an account. It described the move as part of its mission to “make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI.”
Lola Cars enters partnership with Yamaha to field a Formula E team. Yamaha will build the powertrain, Lola will handle the bodywork on the Gen3 Evo racer.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Open Roads tells a twisting tale about generational trauma with all the comfort and warmth of an early 2000s network drama like Gilmore Girls or Charmed.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Mercedes GLC and 2024 BMW X3's technology, interior, mpg, safety and specs.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
In March, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that could force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban in U.S. app stores. Much of the related discussion and debate has centered around American data security and speech rights, but a potential move also highlights something else: TikTok is growing its focus on e-commerce, but the interplay of tech giants and geopolitics is squeezing smaller merchants. Over the past few months, merchants -- many of them from China -- looking for an Amazon alternative have flocked to TikTok to peddle clothes, cosmetics, electronics and a variety of other products to U.S. buyers, by way of TikTok Shop.
After publicly chronicling her own challenges with traditional diets for decades, the cultural icon is now celebrating the emergence of breakthrough drugs like Ozempic.
You'll live in these pieces during the warmer months — and they're all under $200.