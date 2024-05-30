6 weeks of Trump's trial in 62 photos

Nearly every day of Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush money trial, photographers have captured a grimacing Trump seated at the defense table, a former U.S. president for the first time facing criminal charges in an American courtroom.

The judge, jurors and witnesses are not allowed to be photographed, but for most of the proceedings, pool photographers were brought to shoot Trump as the day began. They've captured his handwritten notes, like the sticky note affixed to commentary he had compiled that said simply, in black marker, “This case should be dismissed by the judge.”

Courtroom sketch artists — as well as a fine artist — also relayed their depictions of Trump to those outside the courtroom. Trump sometimes delivered remarks to cameras stationed in the hallway lashing out about the charges — and occasionally tightly gripping a stack of papers — while one of his defense attorneys glowered beside him. At other times, he strode past the cameras, holding his fist aloft or offering a thumbs-up.

Fresh from the courtroom during the first week, Trump made a campaign stop, visiting the Sanaa Convenient Store in Harlem, where a man was stabbed to death in 2022. Photographers also captured his antagonists: witness Stormy Daniels, whose claims of a sexual encounter with Trump are at the center of the alleged cover-up scheme, leaving the court after testifying against him; and Michel Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and fixer, arriving at home after a day on the stand. Between April 15 and May 29, Getty Images tagged 12,692 images with “Donald Trump New York.”

Jury Selection Begins In Former President Donald Trump's New York Hush Money Trial (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Jabin Botsford / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Outside, Trump’s supporters and critics have swelled the square facing the courthouse, Collect Pond Park, where, as the first week of the trial came to a close, a man lit himself on fire. Meanwhile, a rotating cast of family members and surrogates — including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. — joined Trump at court before taking to the street outside to deliver many of the attacks Trump himself is barred from making.

A grid of photos of former President Donald Trump sitting at a desk in New York Court on April 15. (Jabin Botsford; Jeenah Moon; Angela Weiss; Michael Nagle / Pool / Getty Images file)

Former President Donald Trump (Jabin Botsford / Pool via Getty Images)

Jury Selection Continues In Former President Donald Trump's New York Hush Money Trial (Justin Lane / Pool via Getty Images)

Trump Manhattan criminal court (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Jabin Botsford / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Jeenah Moon / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Jabin Botsford / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Person Sets Themselves On Fire Outside Courthouse Housing Trump Trial (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Opening Statements Begin In Former President Donald Trump's New York Hush Money Trial (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Brendan McDermid / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York (Mark Peterson / Pool via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush-Money Criminal Trial (Dave Sanders / Bloomberg Pool via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York (Victor J. Blue / Pool via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York (Charly Triballeau / Pool via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Charly Triballeau / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

A grid of photos of former President Donald Trump sitting in the well in front of the judge's bench in court. (Angela Weiss; Mark Peterson; Jabin Botsford; Victor J. Blue; Yuki Iwamura; Dave Sanders; Seth Wenig; Doug Mills; Jeenah Moon; Brendan McDermid; Win McNamee; Michael M. Santiago; Justin Lane; Steven Hirsch / Pool / Getty Images file)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York (Jeenah Moon / Pool via Getty Images)

Stormy Daniels leaves Manhattan Criminal Court (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Todd Heisler / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP (Spencer Platt / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks outside the Manhattan Criminal Court (Alex Kent / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks outside the Manhattan Criminal Court (Alex Kent / AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush-Money Criminal Trial (Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York (Mark Peterson / Pool via Getty Images)

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP (Mark Peterson / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Julia Nikhinson / Pool via Getty Images)

Jury To Begin Deliberations In Trump Hush Money Trial (Jabin Botsford / Pool via Getty Images)

