A vison come true. Dignitaries celebrate completion of Civic Center project

Great Falls Mayor Cory Reeves struggles to cut the blue ribbon officially dedicating the revitalization project of the Great Falls Civic Center, as former mayor Brian Kelly (right) and city commissioner Susan Wolff cheer him on

The early Spring weather was not as warm and inviting as the event planners hoped for, but the cool temperatures and light snow didn’t chill enthusiasm for the rededication of the Great Falls Civic Center.

On Friday a small group of Great Falls citizens, many of whom were city staff, gathered on the front steps of the Great Falls Civic Center to celebrate the completion of a revitalization project nearly a decade in the making.

The Civic Center revitalization project dedication came exactly 84 years after the building was first dedicated on April 19, 1940.

“Built in the 1930s our Civic Center has been more than just a building,” said Great Falls Mayor Cory Reeves. “It’s a been a cornerstone of our community, a place where memories were made, events were held, and bonds were formed. However, as time has passed, the wear and tear on this historic structure became apparent."

A small gathering of public supporters brave the cold to celebrate a rededication of the Great Falls Civic Center on Friday

The Civic Center’s internal structure consists of a brick-and-mortar core overlaid with cast concrete panels. Over seven decades of exposure to the elements cracks developed, separating the façade from its interior structure. Water infiltration combined with Montana’s seasonal cycle of freeze and thaw made matters worse causing “massive cracking” between the brick-and-mortar core and the concrete panels.

The city knew there were problems no later than the spring of 2017. Three years later a notebook sized chunk of concrete separated and fell on the convention center roof. Larger pieces of the building’s art deco façade seemed destined to plunge toward the Civic Center’s front entrance. If the blocks weighing hundreds of pounds were to strike a pedestrian the result would not have been good, a potentially fatal outcome that prompted the city to fence off the main doors facing Central Avenue.

Heavy concrete panels are shown peeling away from the brick-and-mortar structure of the Great Falls Civic Center in this 2022 photo

The project to repair and restore the Civic Center’s façade proved to be meticulous and expensive. A contract for the renovation was awarded to Talisman Construction Services in April 2021 at an amount totaling just over $5.4 million. The bond the city floated was guaranteed by Tax Increment Financing (TIF), a financial technique that generates revenue for blighted properties based upon rising property values.

“If it were not for Tax Increment Funds from the Downtown TIF this would not have happened,” said Brock Cherry, Planning and Community Development Director for the City of Great Falls. “This was an investment on a key piece of public infrastructure.”

Built in the middle of the Great Depression, the Great Falls Civic Center cost $685,000 (about $15 million in 2024 dollars) and took two years to complete. Cherry noted that the rehabilitation of the building’s exterior “took a little bit longer, but regardless the feat was accomplished.” He described the work as “vast and intricate.”

“Every stone panel, brick, and mortar joint were inspected using 21st-century technologies such as LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanning to recreate the historical intricacies of the façade, ensuring a seamless integration with the existing structure,” said Cherry.

A landmark structure in Great Falls, the Civic Center has been a central focus of the downtown area since the 1940s.

Information from Talisman Construction Service’s website states that workers removed and replaced approximately 2,000 individual cast stone panels and details at all elevations of the building over a two-year period,” as well as replacing the concrete front stairs and roof membranes.

As completed today the Great Falls Civic Center is expected to remain a core landmark of the city well into the 21st century.

“May it stand strong for another 100 years,” Mayor Reeves said, “reminding us of our past, inspiring us in the present and guiding us into the future.”

