Visitors to NM Farm and Ranch museum step back in time to learn about cowboys

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Visitors to the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum got to step back into time on this weekend.

The museum, located on Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces, held its 24th annual Cowboy Days event on Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3.

Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

Visitors got to enjoy demonstrations by cowboys, other activities celebrating the state’s ranching heritage, live music, food trucks and children’s activities.

One of the highlights is always the the Parade of Breeds cattle program.

