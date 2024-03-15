Visitor's guide to Indianapolis: Everything to know about traveling, dining and staying

So you're in Indianapolis for a big game. Or concert. Or convention.

How do you get around, and what should you do before and after the main event?

Whether it's the Indy 500, Comic Con or the NFL Combine, major rotating events like the NBA All-Star Game, or even natural draws like the upcoming solar eclipse, Indy welcomes massive crowds of visitors all year long.

That's why we put together a guide to visiting the Circle City that even locals might find interesting.

From must-try foods and experiences to local laws, here's what to know about visiting Indianapolis.

Indianapolis laws to know

First things first: Don't get arrested.

Marijuana isn't legal. We also have some strange alcohol rules, so you won't find any legal happy hour deals, although that will be changing soon.

On the other hand, you can carry a handgun without a permit, bet on sports and make U-turns at red lights.

Check out the links below for more on unique or important laws to know.

Traveling to and around Indianapolis

We have one of the best airports in the country — and that's not just our opinion. It consistently lands at the top of customer satisfaction surveys and grades highly for ease of navigating, cleanliness and getting out on time.

If you're driving, we hope it's a rental car. Thanks to constantly fluctuating temperatures and other factors, we have potholes that will rattle your teeth and your alignment. We are working on it, but for now, keep your tires properly inflated and your head on a swivel.

You can find live traffic cams, road conditions and more in this gridlock guide. Be warned: We love roundabouts. Well, Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis, has a ton of them anyway. It's a bit of a love-hate relationship.

You should also probably do your best to avoid these eight intersections.

Where to stay

Looking for a place to stay? There's the horror-themed Airbnb, or if you're road-tripping across the state you can check out the state's most hospitable host or the Stranger Things room in Bloomington.

If you want to get out of downtown, you can get to know Indy's neighborhoods and people in 317 words or less with our 317 Project stories.

Things to do in Indianapolis

You can find our coverage of the latest events and what to know about them here.

Aside from those rotating events, there are also some Indy favorites that shouldn't be missed on your visit.

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is always hosting impressive displays and fun events. We have tons of great spots for date nights, and of course, we are known for our basketball and Indy 500 hysteria.

Indiana is home to the largest high school gyms in the U.S. Here’s a tour of 13 of them. If you're hoping to catch a game, check here for the latest on the high school season or here for the Pacers. You'll find the latest on the Colts here.

Looking to get outside? Here's everything you need to know if you're heading to an Indiana state park on your trip.

Check out the links below for more places and events.

Best restaurants in Indianapolis

You may already know about St. Elmo, famous for steak and a shrimp cocktail that brought an ex-NFL running back to tears, but we have an up-and-coming dining scene with a lot for visitors to get excited about.

We have had several chefs nominated for James Beard Awards recently, and USA TODAY named Tinker Street among the Restaurants of the Year. Here are a few other spots we wish had made the list.

Pizza is a contentious subject. Reader's Digest picked Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza as the best in Indiana. Last year, we asked readers to decide and received nearly 200,000 votes as Greek's Pizzeria was crowned. You can see how that played out here.

Check out these links for more must-try restaurants, depending on what you're looking for.

What to expect from Indiana's weather

Check out this database that lets you enter a day of the year and see weather info for it going all the way back to 1895.

If you're from a place that doesn't have tornadoes, that may be your biggest weather question. For how often they happen, here's every tornado in the state since 1950 by location and category.

If you happen to visit during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, you will hear the tornado siren but it's only a drill. If it's not that week and you're hearing sirens, you should take cover. Here's what it takes for each county to sound that alarm.

For the most Indiana explanation of the difference between a tornado watch and warning, click here.

See below for a live look at the Indianapolis weather radar and more weather things to know.

More Indianapolis links to know

VisitIndy.com is the official events site and has lots of great info for visitors.

