Visitors to cause traffic, delayed cell service during total solar eclipse in Oklahoma

The total solar eclipse is less than a month away, and Oklahoma is expected to receive an influx of visitors anywhere from 17,000 to 66,000.

The swarm of tourists to the state could impose traffic, delays in supply chains and decreased cellular service quality, according to the Oklahoma government website.

Here's everything we know.

What time is the solar eclipse? Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide

Increased visitors means increased traffic, emergency response time

As thousands of visitors trek to southeastern Oklahoma to experience the total solar eclipse, the area's road systems, which include US-70, US-259 and State Highway 3, could get backed up.

According to the state government, residents and visitors to the area should expect:

Increased tourists and visitors

Increased traffic

Maximum capacity in hotels, cabins and campgrounds

Decreased quality of cellular service

Delays in supply chains and deliveries

Increased emergency response times

Eclipse traffic map

Safety tips and how to plan ahead

To prepare for the delays and increased traffic, the state government offered tips for Oklahomans:

Schedule errands and appointments two to three days before the eclipse.

Fill up gas tanks.

Buy and stock up on groceries.

Have several forms of communication, not only cellular.

Be sure to check the weather.

If traveling to the area, arrive early; stay put; and leave late.

Safety tips for those traveling to and from southeastern Oklahoma include:

Don't stop along roadways or the shoulders of roadways.

Exit the roadway to view or photograph the event.

Don't take photographs while driving.

Turn your headlights on.

Watch out for pedestrians.

Don't pick up hitchhikers.

Prepare for congestion on the day before, day of, and day after the eclipse.

What Oklahoma towns are in the path of totality?

While the entire state of Oklahoma will be able to see at least a partial eclipse on April 8, the best place to view the total solar eclipse is in the path of totality that runs through southeastern Oklahoma towns like Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers.

Oklahoma state parks in the path of the total eclipse include Lake Wister, Talimena, Clayton Lake, Beavers Bend and Raymond Gary.

What time will the 2024 eclipse be in Oklahoma?

The eclipse will enter Oklahoma as it crosses the Red River at about 12:27 p.m., and exit the state at about 3:07 p.m., according to National Eclipse.

But the total eclipse, the direct casting of the Moon's shadow, will only last from about 1:44 p.m. to 1:51 p.m. in the state, Great American Eclipse estimates.

The center path of the eclipse, where totality lasts the longest, travels through Oklahoma for a mere 31 miles, the shortest distance of any state through which the centerline travels.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Solar Eclipse 2024: Prepare for traffic, poor cell service in Oklahoma