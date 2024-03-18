A Visitor’s Guide to the Florida Keys: Trip Planning

The Florida Keys are one of the Sunshine State’s most popular tourist destinations. This group of more than 1,700 islands located off the southern tip of Florida is divided into the Upper, Middle, and Lower Keys and stretches to the southernmost city in the continental United States: Key West. A visit to the Florida Keys is a great way to enjoy some nature, history, and fun in the sun on your next vacation.

Your Guide to a Memorable Stay in the Florida Keys

Preparing for Travel

If you look at a map of the Florida Keys, you’ll notice the area isn’t that large, but with so much island territory, it’s important to prepare for weather and transportation needs.

When to Visit

The Florida Keys weather is fairly predictable. This tropical climate has mild and pleasant winters with temperatures around 70 degrees. Summers are warm and humid, around 90 degrees. Visit earlier in the year if you want to avoid the rainy season from June to October. You’ll run the risk of hurricanes from June 1 to Nov. 30, although the Florida Keys experience fewer hurricanes than other parts of Florida.

How to Get There

Driving from mainland Florida along U.S. Route 1 (the Overseas Highway) is the most scenic route into the Keys. The Florida Keys airport in Key West is convenient and has rental cars and shuttles available to visitors if you don’t want to visit any other Florida destinations first.

Where to Stay

From Miami to Key West, the drive is about three hours, so it’s possible to explore all of the best Florida Keys attractions no matter where you stay along the route.

All-Inclusive Resorts

While not the most popular lodging option in the area, all-inclusive resorts in the Florida Keys can be a great option for travelers who want a carefree and luxurious experience.

The newly renovated Casa Marina Resort in Key West offers romantic luxury, a private beach, an on-site spa, and occasional all-inclusive package deals. Book a stay at Little Palm Island Resort and Spa where the all-inclusive resort boasts an entirely private island for its guests for the ultimate indulgent beach location. The Parrot Key Hotel & Villas is a great option for more budget-conscious travelers who still want an all-inclusive feel, and some packages offer great family-friendly tours and entertainment.

Best Family Spots

Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo offers classes for kids during the day including a fishing program that might just provide your next meal. Hotels in Key West include the Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa — with lots of rental gear and large, private balconies — and the Southernmost Beach Resort — within walking distance of many fun attractions.

Vacation Rentals

Getting a vacation rental in the Florida Keys is an easy way to experience local neighborhoods and avoid the most crowded tourist hotels. Make sure to check parking accommodations as many areas have limited space.

Popular Attractions

The Florida Keys are packed with attractions highlighting the vibrant nightlife, cultural events, and marine ecosystem.

Embrace Nature

One of the best reasons to visit the Florida Keys is to experience marine wildlife up close and personal. Dry Tortugas National Park is west of Key West hosting Fort Jefferson and an impressive array of local birds and coral reefs. Visitors must arrive by boat or seaplane, adding to the adventure and sense of exploration. There are guided tours and opportunities for snorkeling and diving in one of Florida’s most active reef environments. In the Islamorada area, head to Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park for a kayaking adventure through a hardwood hammock.

The Turtle Hospital in Marathon is a great way to learn about marine conservation and help support animal rehabilitation efforts. Visitors can even feed the turtles after a guided tour. If swimming with dolphins or meeting a local parrot is more your speed, head to Theater of the Sea in Islamorada to enjoy a whole day of marine fun.

Experience the Culture

The Florida Keys host year-round events, festivals, and artist workshops among the shops and local gathering spots in several downtown areas. In Key West, head to Duval Street for the best shopping and live music. You’ll also be near the Key West Aquarium for the perfect family-friendly afternoon outing. Mallory Square is also host to some of the area’s best artisans. Tour Earnest Hemingway’s Home and Museum or the Harry S. Truman Little White House if you’re more interested in exploring historic locations.

Enjoy the Beaches

One of the best reasons to visit the Florida Keys is to enjoy beach life. Head to Bahia Honda State Park for family-friendly nature trails and lovely sandy beaches. Sombrero Beach in Marathon is popular for family picnics and water sports.

Best Dining Spots

Don’t forget to plan and make reservations at some of the best breweries and restaurants in the Florida Keys.

Blue Heaven’s laid-back island vibes are almost as famous as its Key lime pie. Enjoy the art installations, tropical surroundings, and delicious weekend brunch at this popular Key West spot. The Fish House in Key Largo makes a perfect stop on your road trip coming or going to the mainland; daily specials mean it’s even worth a visit more than once.

If you need a break from seafood, head to M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom for award-winning burgers and 12 craft beers on tap. Lorelai Restaurant and Cabana Bar is the perfect place to enjoy nightly sunset entertainment and a delicious array of shareable appetizers.

A visit to the Florida Keys is sure to be full of memorable adventures no matter where you stay, eat, or play.