Visiting Michigan State University: 5 things to do on campus

EAST LANSING — The Big Ten Women's Gymnastics Championships will take place at Michigan State University on March 23 and while there promises to be plenty of action inside Jenison Fieldhouse, even diehard fans likely will have downtime to fill.

For visitors to campus, there are plenty of things to do before and after the gymnastics competition. Here are five can't-miss activities and attractions people can check out while at MSU.

The planetarium, 755 Science Road, is celebrating 60 years in 2024. It's open for public shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoons. Admission prices for all shows is $5.50 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens, and $4.50 for children 12 and under.

The museum, 547 E. Circle Drive, is always free and features artwork by local, national and international artists, a permanent collection of more than 10,000 works, and offers public events. Current exhibitions can be found here.

The MSU Dairy Store, 474 S. Shaw Lane, serves ice cream and milkshakes and some lunch options.

The store offers a rotating selection of ice cream and has a March special St. Patrick's Day mint chip shake topped with a chocolate drizzle, a green sprinkle rim, whipped cream, shamrock sprinkles, and two mint Oreos.

For a limited time, the store is serving a Lucky Charms sundae: a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, shamrock sprinkles and Lucky Charms.

(So many) dining options

MSU has a variety of dining options on campus, and you don't have to be a student to enjoy them! Two of the largest dining areas are Brody Square and Crossroads Food Court in the International Center.

Brody Square, 241 Brody: For $13 (plus tax) visitors can access all of the options at Brody Square. Choices include Cayenne's (Southwestern), Pangea (pan-Asian) and Veg Out (vegetarian and vegan).

Crossroads, 427 N. Shaw Lane, inside the International Center, offers Subway, Panda Express, Woody's Oasis Mediterranean Deli and The Roost.

Visitors to campus can walk along the Red Cedar River and visit the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, located near the MSU library.

The gardens, which MSU describes as "an outdoor laboratory and classroom for the study of plant biology, biodiversity, sustainability, and conservation," are open every day, from sunrise to sunset, and feature walking paths among various plant life.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Things to do in East Lansing: 5 activities on Michigan State's campus